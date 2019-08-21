Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia begins to receive preorders for upgraded Mohave SUV

All Headlines 11:33 August 21, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday began to receive preorders for its upgraded Mohave SUV ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The 3.0-liter diesel Mohave comes with a wider radiator grille, a muscular hood and light-emitting diode headlamps. It is priced at 47 million won-52 million won (US$39,000-$43,000), Kia said in a statement.

Kia expects the flagship model to strengthen its SUV lineup amid rising demand for recreational vehicles in global markets.

Its SUV lineup is currently composed of the Mohave, Sorento, Sportage, Soul boxcar and the entry-level Stonic and Seltos.

This file photo provided by Kia Motors shows the interior design of the carmaker's facelifted Mohave SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


