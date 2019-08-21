Seoul stocks up late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Wednesday morning, paring earlier losses that mimicked an overnight bearish run on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.15 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,969.40 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening a tad lower, the index lost 2.41 points or 0.12 percent in the first 15 minutes of trading, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.66 percent to close at 25,962.44 on Tuesday.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.67 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.4 percent, following a 1.17 percent plunge in the previous session.
Top pharmaceutical company Celltrion spiked 2.90 percent, with top chemical company LG Chem advancing 1.23 percent.
The local currency also gained ground against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,202.90 per dollar, up 5.4 won from the previous session's close.
