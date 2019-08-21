Sofitel to debut in S. Korea in 2021
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Accor Ambassador Korea, a joint venture between hotel giant Accor and Ambassador Hotel Group, said Wednesday it will open its first Sofitel Hotel & Serviced Residences in Seoul.
The premium luxury hotel, featuring 563 rooms and suites, will officially open in the eastern Seoul district of Songpa in 2021, the company said.
The move comes as the Accor Group has focused on strengthening its presence in the luxury and premium segments in the country with a pipeline of hotels, including Fairmont Seoul in 2020 and MGallery Seoul Mapo in 2022.
Set in a commercial tower adjacent to Jamsil Station, the hotel and serviced residences will be interconnected to an office building and overlook Seokchon Lake Park.
The new property will also allow easy access to the business district of Gangnam Station and Coex Convention and Exhibition Center, officials said.
With over 120 locations in more than 40 countries, the Sofitel collection includes notable names, such as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg and Sofitel Singapore City Centre.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to acquire more anti-missile radars, interceptors to counter N.K. threats
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise
-
2
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
3
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls on N.K. leader to return to nuclear talks