New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A new drama series featuring the growth story of global K-pop band BTS is under production to be aired next year, the head of the band's music label said Wednesday.
"With a view to launch it in the second half of 2020, (we) are preparing a drama series based on BTS' (musical) universe," Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, said in a briefing on the firm's corporate vision.
The CEO said the drama series will go back in time to the moment when the seven BTS members first met as a team. And young actors will be cast to play the roles of the seven members as adolescents, according to Big Hit.
Bang also said the company is also in the process of launching the second mobile game featuring BTS in partnership with Korean game creator Netmarble, following the first successfully launched mobile game "BTS World."
The plans are part of Big Hit's business expansion strategy laid out during the briefing session given to its corporate partners and the media.
"The core point of Big Hit's intellectual property business rests on bolstering the brand value created by our artists, securing powerful influence and expanding it to business based on the brand," Band said, referring to the launch of the BTS-inspired mobile game "BTS World" and BTS dolls, manufactured in collaboration with American toy giant Mattel, in the first half of this year.
"Going forward, the scope of Bit Hit's brand intellectual property business will not stay only on the music front but will expand to other sectors like licenses, character businesses, games, publications, pop-up stores in order to reach out to more fans," the CEO noted, indicating that more BTS-inspired consumer goods will hit the market.
Bang also revealed his vision to "exert positive influence on society" by providing the best experiences to fans through high-quality content based on the label's artists that also include new boy band TXT, as well as girl band GFriend, whose label Source Music was merged into Big Hit earlier this year.
Bang, known by his nickname, the father of BTS, also referred to BTS' on-going summer vacation. Big Hit announced on Aug. 12 that the septet will go on an extended break to recharge, the first official vacation since the band's debut in 2013.
"BTS recently went on an extended vacation in order to plan their future as creators and artists, design their vision and have time of their own," Bang said, adding that BTS will "proactively support the vision they come up with."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
