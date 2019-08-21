Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KDB raises US$475 mln by selling bonds in Australia

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Wednesday it has raised US$475 million, or 700 million Australian dollars, by selling debts in the Australian bond market as part of efforts to secure liquidity.

Of the five-year 700 million Australian dollars worth of kangaroo bonds, 500 million Australian dollars worth of the bonds carries an interest rate equivalent to the Australian swap rate plus a risk premium of 0.78 percentage point, KDB said.

The remaining 200 million Australian dollars worth of bonds carries a fixed interest rate of 1.5725 percent, KDB said.

Kangaroo bonds refer to debt denominated in Australian dollars and issued by non-residents in the Australian domestic market.

