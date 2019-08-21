KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,250 UP 250
Kogas 38,600 UP 300
Hanwha 23,050 UP 250
DB HiTek 14,800 UP 300
CJ 80,500 UP 500
JWPHARMA 27,100 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 6,360 UP 20
LGInt 16,950 UP 50
KISWire 23,550 0
LotteFood 430,500 UP 12,500
NEXENTIRE 9,310 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 UP 1,000
KCC 221,500 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,600 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 40,250 DN 250
HITEJINRO 22,100 UP 50
Yuhan 225,000 0
SLCORP 22,050 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 141,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 102,000 UP 2,000
DaelimInd 102,500 UP 4,200
AmoreG 54,800 0
HyundaiMtr 125,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 321,000 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 DN 850
TaekwangInd 1,053,000 UP 28,000
SsangyongCement 5,820 UP 120
KAL 23,250 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,345 UP 125
LG Corp. 70,300 UP 900
SsangyongMtr 3,130 UP 10
BoryungPharm 12,200 UP 300
L&L 13,600 DN 100
NamyangDairy 551,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 0
Shinsegae 221,500 DN 2,500
