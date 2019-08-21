KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 227,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 38,500 UP 550
Hyosung 87,900 UP 1,700
LOTTE 31,900 UP 100
AK Holdings 35,800 UP 250
Binggrae 59,100 DN 600
GCH Corp 19,000 UP 350
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 UP 150
POSCO 210,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,050 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 UP 45
DB INSURANCE 48,050 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 44,500 UP 50
NHIS 12,300 0
SK Discovery 23,000 UP 100
LS 44,600 UP 800
GC Corp 108,500 UP 500
GS E&C 31,900 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,500 DN 4,500
KPIC 115,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,390 UP 30
SKC 42,450 UP 550
GS Retail 38,650 DN 550
Ottogi 587,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 20,600 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,470 UP 230
MERITZ SECU 4,760 UP 55
HtlShilla 79,500 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 42,500 UP 1,350
SamsungElecMech 91,700 DN 100
Hanssem 63,200 DN 1,100
SBC 16,100 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,615 UP 20
Daesang 21,900 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,350 DN 60
