Nongshim 227,000 DN 1,500

SGBC 38,500 UP 550

Hyosung 87,900 UP 1,700

LOTTE 31,900 UP 100

AK Holdings 35,800 UP 250

Binggrae 59,100 DN 600

GCH Corp 19,000 UP 350

LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 UP 150

POSCO 210,500 DN 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 88,000 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 39,050 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 4,160 UP 45

DB INSURANCE 48,050 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 44,500 UP 50

NHIS 12,300 0

SK Discovery 23,000 UP 100

LS 44,600 UP 800

GC Corp 108,500 UP 500

GS E&C 31,900 UP 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,400 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,500 DN 4,500

KPIC 115,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,390 UP 30

SKC 42,450 UP 550

GS Retail 38,650 DN 550

Ottogi 587,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 20,600 UP 50

DaeduckElec 9,470 UP 230

MERITZ SECU 4,760 UP 55

HtlShilla 79,500 UP 1,300

Hanmi Science 42,500 UP 1,350

SamsungElecMech 91,700 DN 100

Hanssem 63,200 DN 1,100

SBC 16,100 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 UP 450

TONGYANG 1,615 UP 20

Daesang 21,900 UP 300

SKNetworks 5,350 DN 60

