KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP450
KiaMtr 42,700 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 84,900 UP 900
SK hynix 75,800 DN 600
Youngpoong 603,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 DN 250
KSOE 108,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 17,600 UP 500
OCI 69,900 UP 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,900 UP 100
KorZinc 442,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,560 DN 40
SYC 49,600 UP 650
HyundaiMipoDock 41,200 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 450
S-Oil 92,300 UP 600
LG Innotek 104,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,750 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 72,500 UP 200
Mobis 245,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,950 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 12,800 UP 250
S-1 103,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 81,800 DN 700
DWS 35,350 UP 50
UNID 45,400 DN 50
KEPCO 25,750 UP 50
SamsungSecu 35,300 UP 350
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 52,100 DN 500
HyundaiElev 79,700 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,200 UP 1,800
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 150
SK 198,500 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 6,120 UP 10
GKL 19,300 UP 200
Handsome 30,500 UP 50
WJ COWAY 81,900 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,000 UP 1,000
