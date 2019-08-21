KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 47,850 0
NamhaeChem 9,030 0
DONGSUH 18,000 UP 200
BGF 6,080 UP 100
SamsungEng 15,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 90,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,545 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 26,900 0
KT 27,250 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 UP2000
LG Uplus 12,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 100
KT&G 102,000 UP 500
DHICO 5,910 UP 70
LG Display 13,000 DN 150
Kangwonland 28,250 DN 300
NAVER 147,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 131,500 DN 500
NCsoft 536,000 DN 3,000
DSME 26,950 DN 50
DSINFRA 6,120 DN 10
DWEC 4,095 UP 25
Donga ST 83,600 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,050 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 230,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 219,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 31,250 DN 50
LGH&H 1,158,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 328,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 18,150 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,100 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 0
LGELECTRONICS 60,700 DN 100
Celltrion 156,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,450 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,600 DN 600
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
5
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise
-
2
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
3
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls on N.K. leader to return to nuclear talks
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks amid high tensions over trade, history