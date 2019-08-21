IBK 12,250 0

KorElecTerm 47,850 0

NamhaeChem 9,030 0

DONGSUH 18,000 UP 200

BGF 6,080 UP 100

SamsungEng 15,200 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 90,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,545 UP 5

SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 26,900 0

KT 27,250 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 UP2000

LG Uplus 12,500 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 100

KT&G 102,000 UP 500

DHICO 5,910 UP 70

LG Display 13,000 DN 150

Kangwonland 28,250 DN 300

NAVER 147,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 131,500 DN 500

NCsoft 536,000 DN 3,000

DSME 26,950 DN 50

DSINFRA 6,120 DN 10

DWEC 4,095 UP 25

Donga ST 83,600 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,050 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 230,000 DN 4,000

DongwonF&B 219,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 31,250 DN 50

LGH&H 1,158,000 DN 7,000

LGCHEM 328,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 18,150 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 DN 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 40,100 UP 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 0

LGELECTRONICS 60,700 DN 100

Celltrion 156,500 UP 1,500

Huchems 21,450 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,600 DN 600

(MORE)