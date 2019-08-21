KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,300 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 32,200 UP 150
GS 47,450 UP 700
CJ CGV 33,900 UP 850
HYUNDAILIVART 14,300 UP 150
LIG Nex1 31,900 UP 100
FILA KOREA 52,900 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,850 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,390 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 126,000 DN 2,000
LF 20,650 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,580 DN 80
JW HOLDINGS 5,890 UP 170
SK Innovation 164,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 22,250 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 39,450 UP 50
Hansae 18,050 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 59,900 UP 300
Youngone Corp 36,650 UP 700
KOLON IND 41,000 UP 150
HanmiPharm 294,000 UP 13,000
BNK Financial Group 6,550 UP 50
emart 113,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY282 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 44,400 DN 500
CUCKOO 111,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 72,300 DN 700
MANDO 32,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 0
INNOCEAN 70,000 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 36,100 UP 300
Netmarble 93,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 UP3000
ORION 88,300 UP 3,100
BGF Retail 195,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 43,600 DN 500
HDC-OP 36,050 UP 1,350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 38,650 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 0
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
