S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 21, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 August 21, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.150 1.124 +2.6
3-year TB 1.156 1.101 +5.5
10-year TB 1.277 1.198 +7.9
2-year MSB 1.146 1.098 +4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.685 1.636 +4.9
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
