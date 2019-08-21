Go to Contents Go to Navigation

President Moon receives six new ambassadors to Seoul

All Headlines 19:28 August 21, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday welcomed six new foreign ambassadors and asked for their active support for his peace initiatives involving North Korea.

Moon received the credentials of envoys from Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Colombia, Bulgaria and Nicaragua during ceremonies held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, according to a press release.

Expressing gratitude for their countries' support for peace on the Korean Peninsula, the chief executive asked for their continued backing for the successful implementation of the peace process and voiced hope for enhanced exchanges and cooperation in diverse fields, according to his office.

During the official ceremonies, the diplomats from Colombia and Nicaragua asked Moon to visit their respective nations. Moon, in response, thanked them for the invitation and asked for discussions on the matter with the foreign ministry, it added.

President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a photo with new Singaporean Ambassador to South Korea Eric Teo (2nd from L) and his wife (2nd from R) after receiving his credentials in a ceremony held at his office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Aug. 21, 2019. (Yonhap)

