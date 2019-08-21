S. Korea, U.S. officials to meet over economic cooperation
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials of South Korea and the United States plan to meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss economic cooperation and other bilateral issues, the South Korean Embassy here said.
South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho will hold talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach to prepare for the two countries' Senior Economic Dialogue set for later in the year, the embassy said in a press release.
Lee, who arrived in the U.S. capital on Tuesday for a three-day stay, will also meet with other U.S. government officials to discuss follow-up measures to June's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as regional politics and the development of South Korea-U.S. ties, it said.
Earlier Wednesday, Lee also met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell.
The two sides are presumed to have discussed the ongoing trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, which has threatened to undercut trilateral cooperation with the U.S. against North Korea's nuclear threats.
