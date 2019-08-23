(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 23)

We have repeatedly stressed that the growing income gap owes much to the Moon Jae-in administration's weird economic experiment based on so-called "income-led growth" policies, which are actually meant to narrow the income and wealth gaps. The government's insistence on arbitrarily raising wages to help the low-income bracket backfired in the second quarter of last year, when the fifth quintile groups earned 5.23 times more than the first quintile group — the largest gap since 2008. That is an unwanted side-effect of the income-led growth policies. Yet the government pushed ahead with them, saying, "You will see positive effects of the policy next year." But the failing report card in the second quarter shows that is not true.