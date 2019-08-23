Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't promptly ends GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae terminates GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae scraps GSOMIA, S. Korea-Japan-U.S. alliance shaken (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae promptly ends GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae makes 'super strong move' to end GSOMIA (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae ends GSOMIA, U.S. expresses disappointment (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae scraps GSOMIA, cracks S. Korea-Japan-U.S. security landscape (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't makes 'strong move' to end GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae ends GSOMIA, S. Korea-Japan conflict develops into security trouble (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae's 'super strong move' ... GSOMIA scrapped (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cheong Wa Dae promptly ends GSOMIA, makes 'super strong move' against Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul pulls out of GSOMIA pact with Tokyo (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul pulls out of intel-sharing pact in spat with Japan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul ends military agreement with Tokyo (Korea Times)

