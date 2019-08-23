Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't promptly ends GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae terminates GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae scraps GSOMIA, S. Korea-Japan-U.S. alliance shaken (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae promptly ends GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae makes 'super strong move' to end GSOMIA (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae ends GSOMIA, U.S. expresses disappointment (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae scraps GSOMIA, cracks S. Korea-Japan-U.S. security landscape (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't makes 'strong move' to end GSOMIA, says it doesn't meet national interest (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae ends GSOMIA, S. Korea-Japan conflict develops into security trouble (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae's 'super strong move' ... GSOMIA scrapped (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Cheong Wa Dae promptly ends GSOMIA, makes 'super strong move' against Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

