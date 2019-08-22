Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue

All Headlines 08:03 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it has no interest in denuclearization talks as long as South Korea and the United States maintain their hostility toward Pyongyang.

A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry issued the warning in a statement, also denouncing South Korea for violating inter-Korean agreements to reduce cross-border tensions by introducing high-tech weapons from the U.S, calling such an act a "grave provocation."

