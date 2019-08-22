LS Cable to build optical fiber communication network in Nepal
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Thursday it has secured an order to build an optical fiber communication network in Nepal.
Under the deal with the state-run Nepal Telecom, LS Cable will be responsible for putting in the optical fiber infrastructure in areas that include the foothills of Mt. Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain in the Himalayas, it said.
LS Cable didn't specify the value of the contract.
Nepal plans to spend more than US$150 million by 2022 to improve its communication network, according to LS Cable.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
5
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
1
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
2
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
3
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks amid high tensions over trade, history
-
4
N.K.'s official newspaper blames U.S. for heightening tensions
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae keeps prudent stance on military info deal with Japan