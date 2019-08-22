Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:08 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/23 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 20

Daejeon 31/24 Rain 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 31/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 30

Gwangju 31/25 Rain 30

Jeju 31/26 Rain 30

Daegu 30/25 Rain 70

Busan 28/25 Rain 60

(END)

