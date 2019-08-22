Hyundai teases new EV concept ahead of Frankfurt motor show
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of an all-electric concept car ahead of its planned debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.
The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction -- "Sensuous Sportiness," which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
Details about the zero-emission concept will be released at the Frankfurt auto show that opens Sept. 10-22 (local time), it said.
Hyundai said it also plans to unveil the all-new i10, high-performance i10 N Line and an electrified racing car in the world's biggest auto show.
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae keeps prudent stance on military info deal with Japan