Hyundai teases new EV concept ahead of Frankfurt motor show

09:22 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of an all-electric concept car ahead of its planned debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.

The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction -- "Sensuous Sportiness," which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Details about the zero-emission concept will be released at the Frankfurt auto show that opens Sept. 10-22 (local time), it said.

Hyundai said it also plans to unveil the all-new i10, high-performance i10 N Line and an electrified racing car in the world's biggest auto show.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows its EV concept 45 to be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This rendered image given by Hyundai shows its all-new i10 model to be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


