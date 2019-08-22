SK Telecom attracts over 1 mln 5G users
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. said Thursday it has attracted over 1 million 5G subscribers in the first 140 days of launching the fastest and low-latency network, becoming the world's first carrier to achieve the milestone.
The nation's leading telco said the number of 5G users rose more than twice as fast as that for 4G LTE to surpass the threshold Wednesday. It took about eight months for LTE to have over 1 million subscribers since its launch in July 2011.
SK Telecom rolled out the 5G commercial service in the nation on April 3 in time for Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 5G, and has been leading the market with aggressive marketing and price promotions.
The number of the firm's 5G users, which stood at 880,000 on Monday, rapidly rose in the first two days after the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 for those that preordered Samsung's new phablet.
The Note 10 is available only in 5G models in the domestic market and is set to officially go on sale Saturday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae keeps prudent stance on military info deal with Japan