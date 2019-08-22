S. Korea to fully review 'strategic value' of intel-sharing pact with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take the strategic value of a military information-sharing pact with Japan into full consideration when determining whether to renew the agreement, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The government is widely expected to announce whether to scrap or retain the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) as early as Thursday, two days before the deadline for possible objections to its automatic one-year extension.
For the final review, the standing committee of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) is scheduled to hold a meeting later in the day, with President Moon Jae-in expected to make a final decision.
"The government will determine our position after fully considering its strategic value and other factors," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
The ministry had said it sees "no major problems" in extending the bilateral pact that aims to exchange confidential military information to better counter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea until mid-July despite deteriorated bilateral ties following Japan's export curbs on South Korea, which were announced earlier that month.
But it pledged to review the propriety of the pact and has hinted at its abrogation, after Tokyo upped the stakes in the trade dispute by dropping South Korea as a trusted trading partner in August.
Many have speculated that Seoul will not scrap the agreement to continue intelligence cooperation with Japan, as well as for the trilateral security ties involving the United States.
"But as of now, it is quite hard to predict the conclusion," a ministry official said. "The government is deliberating on the matter while taking a wide spectrum of related factors into consideration from its military usefulness to public sentiment."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
2
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
3
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
4
N. Korea continued nuclear activities last year: IAEA
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae keeps prudent stance on military info deal with Japan