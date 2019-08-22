S. Korea's debt ratio to rise to 39 pct in 2020: minister
SEJONG, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national debt could rise to the upper end of 39 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 if the parliament approves the government's budget proposal, the finance minister said Thursday.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, announced the estimate in a parliamentary session, adding the government plans to submit the 2020 budget proposal to the Cabinet meeting for review next week.
The country's debt ratio against GDP is estimated at 37.2 percent in 2019. The country's debt ratio stood at 38.2 percent in 2018, unchanged from a year earlier.
