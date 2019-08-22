Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it has no interest in dialogue as long as South Korea and the United States keep up military threats against it, a day after two F-35 stealth fighters arrived in the South.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry issued the warning in a statement, also denouncing South Korea for violating inter-Korean agreements to reduce cross-border tensions by introducing high-tech weapons from the U.S, calling such an act a "grave provocation."
(LEAD) Biegun holds talks with S. Korea's deputy national security adviser
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with a top South Korean presidential security adviser in Seoul on Thursday to discuss joint efforts to resume nuclear talks with North Korea.
His talks with Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, came as Pyongyang reacts angrily to Seoul's introduction this week of more F-35A stealth fighters amid lingering tensions from the South Korea-U.S. military exercise that was concluded earlier this week.
(2nd LD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
WASHINGTON -- South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho met with U.S. officials in Washington on Wednesday to discuss ongoing trade tensions between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as other mutual interests.
Lee met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell and then with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach.
(LEAD) Trump vows again to help Apple against Samsung
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump vowed again Wednesday to help Apple in its competition against Samsung, citing the issue of tariffs.
Trump told reporters on Sunday that Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed concern about the impact U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could have on his company's products, parts of which are manufactured in China.
Justice minister nominee spurns calls to step down despite growing corruption allegations
SEOUL -- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk on Thursday expressed his firm will not to succumb to growing demand by opposition parties to step down amid snowballing corruption allegations involving his daughter.
Cho faces public criticism over allegations that his 28-year-old daughter might have received preferential treatment over college admission with a controversial academic paper.
S. Korea to fully review 'strategic value' of intel-sharing pact with Japan: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea will take the strategic value of a military information-sharing pact with Japan into full consideration when determining whether to renew the agreement, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The government is widely expected to announce whether to scrap or retain the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) as early as Thursday, two days before the deadline for possible objections to its automatic one-year extension.
SK Telecom attracts over 1 mln 5G users
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co. said Thursday it has attracted over 1 million 5G subscribers in the first 140 days of launching the fastest and low-latency network, becoming the world's first carrier to achieve the milestone.
The nation's leading telco said the number of 5G users rose more than twice as fast as that for 4G LTE to surpass the threshold Wednesday. It took about eight months for LTE to have over 1 million subscribers since its launch in July 2011.
