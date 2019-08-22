Genesis Essentia Concept wins top U.S. design award
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., said Thursday its concept car has received a top award at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).
The Essentia Concept won the gold award in the automotive and transportation sector at IDEA, one of the world's three design award competitions, along with the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award, due mainly to its "bold and aggressive" design, Genesis said in a statement.
It is the first time for Genesis to beat rivals in one of the three global design award competitions to win the top award, according to Genesis.
The Essentia Concept, unveiled at the New York motor show in March last year, is an electrified Gran Turismo concept car, it said.
At the same awards, Hyundai Motor's other concept car, the Le Fil Rouge, and its all-new Sonata sedan were finalists in the automotive and transportation sector.
(END)
