All Headlines 15:40 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HyundaiEng&Const 41,250 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 228,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,000 DN 250
Kogas 38,350 DN 250
Hanwha 23,550 UP 500
Youngpoong 596,000 DN 7,000
DB HiTek 14,700 DN 100
CJ 80,800 UP 300
JWPHARMA 27,100 0
DongkukStlMill 6,230 DN 130
LGInt 17,050 UP 100
SK hynix 73,800 DN 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14800 UP400
KiaMtr 41,950 DN 750
Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 UP 1,800
SBC 16,050 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 UP 500
TONGYANG 1,595 DN 20
Daesang 21,800 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,370 UP 20
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,900 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 40,450 UP 200
HITEJINRO 22,050 DN 50
Yuhan 219,000 DN 6,000
SLCORP 21,600 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 101,500 DN 500
DaelimInd 97,500 DN 5,000
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 100
KISWire 23,400 DN 150
LotteFood 427,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 9,100 DN 210
CHONGKUNDANG 82,800 DN 300
KCC 218,000 DN 3,500
AmoreG 55,800 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 124,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 321,000 0
BukwangPharm 14,400 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,100 UP 1,050
TaekwangInd 1,043,000 DN 10,000
(MORE)

