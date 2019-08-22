Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 August 22, 2019

SsangyongCement 5,810 DN 10
KAL 23,050 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,290 DN 55
LG Corp. 70,100 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 3,080 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,250 UP 50
L&L 13,350 DN 250
NamyangDairy 543,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,150 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,050 DN 200
Shinsegae 226,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 231,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 38,150 DN 350
Hyosung 86,400 DN 1,500
LOTTE 31,900 0
AK Holdings 35,150 DN 650
Binggrae 58,200 DN 900
GCH Corp 18,950 DN 50
LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 150
POSCO 209,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,950 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 UP 55
DB INSURANCE 48,800 UP 750
SamsungElec 44,050 DN 450
NHIS 12,150 DN 150
SK Discovery 23,000 0
LS 44,700 UP 100
GC Corp 109,000 UP 500
GS E&C 32,150 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,450 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,500 DN 8,000
KPIC 113,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,320 DN 70
SKC 43,450 UP 1,000
GS Retail 39,300 UP 650
Ottogi 581,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 20,550 DN 50
