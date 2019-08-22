KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,630 UP 160
MERITZ SECU 4,835 UP 75
HtlShilla 80,200 UP 700
Hanmi Science 41,850 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 89,200 DN 2,500
Hanssem 63,300 UP 100
KSOE 107,500 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 17,750 UP 150
OCI 69,100 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,200 DN 700
KorZinc 437,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,450 DN 110
SYC 49,300 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 40,350 DN 850
IS DONGSEO 30,550 UP 100
S-Oil 92,700 UP 400
LG Innotek 100,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,250 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 71,700 DN 800
Mobis 240,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,750 DN 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 12,650 DN 150
S-1 101,500 DN 1,500
Hanchem 80,800 DN 1,000
DWS 34,950 DN 400
UNID 44,950 DN 450
KEPCO 25,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 150
SKTelecom 237,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 100
HyundaiElev 78,900 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,750 UP 1,550
Hanon Systems 11,200 0
SK 198,500 0
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 70
GKL 19,300 0
Handsome 30,250 DN 250
WJ COWAY 80,500 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 131,000 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
S. Korea strikes FTA with Israel
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue