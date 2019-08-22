KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,200 DN 50
KorElecTerm 48,500 UP 650
NamhaeChem 8,980 DN 50
DONGSUH 18,000 0
BGF 5,900 DN 180
SamsungEng 15,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 88,900 DN 1,600
PanOcean 4,480 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 0
CheilWorldwide 25,900 DN 1,000
KT 27,050 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 0
LG Uplus 12,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 UP 100
KT&G 101,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 5,880 DN 30
LG Display 13,000 0
Kangwonland 28,400 UP 150
NAVER 148,000 UP 500
Kakao 133,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 539,000 UP 3,000
DSME 26,550 DN 400
DSINFRA 6,160 UP 40
DWEC 4,080 DN 15
Donga ST 84,300 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 231,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 217,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,350 UP 100
LGH&H 1,149,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 320,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,800 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,750 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 60,600 DN 100
Celltrion 152,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 21,700 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,400 UP 800
