KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,500 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 31,650 DN 550
GS 46,750 DN 700
CJ CGV 34,800 UP 900
HYUNDAILIVART 14,100 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,200 DN 700
FILA KOREA 54,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,800 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,420 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 126,000 0
LF 20,350 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,360 DN 220
JW HOLDINGS 5,920 UP 30
SK Innovation 164,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 22,500 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 39,300 DN 150
Hansae 18,250 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 60,300 UP 400
Youngone Corp 35,750 DN 900
KOLON IND 41,500 UP 500
HanmiPharm 287,500 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 6,570 UP 20
emart 115,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY285 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 DN 100
CUCKOO 108,500 DN 3,000
COSMAX 72,500 UP 200
MANDO 33,150 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 281,500 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 69,200 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,900 DN 200
Netmarble 94,800 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S317500 DN2000
ORION 89,400 UP 1,100
BGF Retail 196,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 44,200 UP 600
HDC-OP 36,100 UP 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 37,600 DN 1,050
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 50
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
S. Korea strikes FTA with Israel
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue