N.K. notifies U.N. its FM will attend General Assembly in Sept.: source
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified the United Nations that its Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will attend this year's session of the General Assembly slated to take place in New York next month, a diplomatic source here said Thursday.
His possible trip to New York raised the prospects of bilateral talks with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pompeo, as Washington is seeking to restart working-level nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.
"The North has informed the U.N. that Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will deliver a keynote address during a high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly slated to open from Sept. 17," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"At this point in time, Foreign Minister Ri appears likely to attend the Assembly session," the source added.
North Korea's top diplomat has attended the U.N. General Assembly almost every year. As Pompeo is expected to attend the gathering, speculation has arisen that the two could meet bilaterally.
Pompeo and Ri were expected to meet on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Thailand earlier this month. But Ri abruptly canceled his plan to attend the forum for an unspecified reason.
Hopes have been growing that the U.S. and the North may resume their nuclear talks in the near future, as the South Korea-U.S. military exercise, which Pyongyang berated as an invasion rehearsal, concluded this week.
But Pyongyang's recent tough rhetoric against Seoul and Washington has also cast doubts over the prospects for the resumption of dialogue with the regime.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
S. Korea strikes FTA with Israel
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue