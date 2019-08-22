S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 22, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 August 22, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.108 1.150 -4.2
3-year TB 1.130 1.156 -2.6
10-year TB 1.229 1.277 -4.8
2-year MSB 1.130 1.146 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.658 1.685 -2.7
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
S. Korea strikes FTA with Israel
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue