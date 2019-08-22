Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 22, 2019

All Headlines 16:32 August 22, 2019

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.108 1.150 -4.2
3-year TB 1.130 1.156 -2.6
10-year TB 1.229 1.277 -4.8
2-year MSB 1.130 1.146 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.658 1.685 -2.7
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)

