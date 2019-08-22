S. Korean FM attaches meaning to continued dialogue with Japan despite little progress
BEIJING/SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday that this week's meeting with her Japanese counterpart was meaningful in terms of continuing dialogue to address a row over wartime history and trade, even though little progress was made.
"I am still heavy-hearted when it comes to the (efforts for) the resolution of the issues between the two countries, but meaning lies in the fact that (the two countries) have continued the line of dialogue and communication," she said in a meeting with reporters, referring to her meeting Wednesday with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Beijing.
At Wednesday's talks, Kang and Kono failed to find a solution to defuse tensions between their countries that were caused by Tokyo's recent export control measures, including this month's decision to remove South Korea from a list of favored trade partners.
Seoul sees the export curbs as political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to provide compensation for South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
Commenting on the outcome of the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting, she said that the top diplomats agreed to regularize and deepen three-way cooperation.
"(The ministers) shared the understanding that the three-way cooperation system is a window for communication for the improvement of bilateral relations, peace and stability," Kang said.
The three-way meeting of the top diplomats was launched in 2007 to promote tripartite cooperation in various areas, including regional security and business.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
3
(2nd LD) Kang maintains uncertainty over renewal of military pact with Japan in talks with Kono
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
-
5
S. Korea strikes FTA with Israel