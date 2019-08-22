Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to scrap military info-sharing pact with Japan: Cheong Wa Dae

All Headlines 18:29 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced its decision Thursday to ditch a bilateral agreement with Japan on exchanging classified military information, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions attributable to Japan's export restrictions.

Seoul plans to inform Tokyo of the measure before the Aug. 24 deadline via a diplomatic channel, according to Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's presidential national security office.

The government concluded that it does not meet the national interest to maintain the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), he said in a statement.

