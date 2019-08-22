U.S. calls on S. Korea, Japan to work together after termination of military pact
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States encourages South Korea and Japan to work together to resolve their differences, the Pentagon said Thursday following Seoul's decision to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Earlier, South Korea announced its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement amid a dispute with Japan over trade and history.
"We encourage Japan and Korea to work together to resolve their differences. I hope they can do this quickly," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
"We are all stronger -- and Northeast Asia is safer -- when the United States, Japan and Korea work together in solidarity and friendship. Intel-sharing is key to developing our common defense policy and strategy," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency National Security Council meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier
-
1
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan converge on call for trilateral cooperation
-
4
S. Korea to scrap military info-sharing pact with Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue