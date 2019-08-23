N. Korea urged to rejoin development initiative
SEJONG, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China, Russia and Mongolia have renewed their calls on North Korea to rejoin a regional development initiative, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
The agreement was adopted Thursday at their 19th meeting in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province that shares a border with North Korea, the ministry said.
In 2009, North Korea quit the Greater Tumen Initiative aimed at developing areas near the Tumen River that flows along the border between North Korea, China and Russia into the East Sea.
South Korea said it will make efforts to strengthen economic cooperation with the countries in the Greater Tumen areas.
South Korea is set to host the 20th meeting next year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
4
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
5
Four more F-35A stealth fighters to arrive in S. Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ditch military info-sharing pact with Japan amid trade fight
-
3
(LEAD) Kang says decision to end military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
4
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties
-
5
Angelina Jolie visits Yonsei University campus ahead of son's admission