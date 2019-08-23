Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 August 23, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 0

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/22 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 10

Jeju 28/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/23 Cloudy 0

Busan 29/24 Sunny 20

