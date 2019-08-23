Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it would be 'miscalculation' if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions

All Headlines 10:01 August 23, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it would be a "miscalculation" if the United States tries to confront Pyongyang with sanctions, urging it to drop its hostile stance.

In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho also warned that Pyongyang will remain "the biggest threat" to Washington for a long time if the U.S. sticks to a hostile stance.

