Esper raises concerns over S. Korea's decision to end intel-sharing pact with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper voiced concerns over South Korea's decision to terminate the intelligence-sharing pact with Japan when he spoke by phone with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, the defense ministry official said Friday.
"Our minister explained to Esper detailed backgrounds that caused South Korea to make such a decision, including Japan's insincere responses to South Korea's diverse efforts (to resolve pending issues)," the official told reporters.
"While expressing concerns, the secretary stressed the importance of the continued security cooperation among the three nations," he added.
On Thursday, South Korea said it will end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) amid Japan's export restrictions on South Korea in apparent retaliation against Seoul's Supreme Court ruling on wartime forced labor.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
4
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
5
Four more F-35A stealth fighters to arrive in S. Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ditch military info-sharing pact with Japan amid trade fight
-
4
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties
-
5
(LEAD) Kang says decision to end military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance