S. Korean stocks down late Friday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Friday morning on concerns over the future direction of U.S. rates and the potential fallout from escalating tension with Japan over trade and security.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 2.29 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,948.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors remained cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Fed meeting, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to offer a message on future U.S. monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 49.51 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 26,252.24 with many expecting the Fed chair to hint at a rate reduction in the near future.
Also, Seoul's decision to terminate a military information-sharing pact with Japan is dampening market sentiment as it could further escalate the already running high trade row between the two neighbors.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.54 percent, with top automaker Hyundai Motor climbing 0.81 percent.
Top chemicals firm LG Chem, on the other hand, slipped 0.31 percent, while leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion lost 0.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session's close.
