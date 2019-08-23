Ex-Aekyung CEO gets prison term for covering up toxicity of humidifier disinfectants
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- A former chief of Aekyung Industrial Co., one of the local producers of deadly humidifier sterilizers in the early 2000s, was sentenced Friday to an imprisonment of 2 1/2 years for covering up toxicity-related data on the company's disinfectant products.
The Seoul Central District Court handed out the jail term to Ko Kwang-hyun, former CEO of Aekyung Industrial, in the first conviction among 34 suspects indicted last month after prosecutors wrapped up an eight-month reinvestigation into one of the nation's worst scandals involving consumer products.
Ko was one of the 34 indictees accused of manufacturing and selling humidifier disinfectants containing toxic chemicals. The reinvestigation came after a 2011 scandal involving toxic humidifier disinfectants sold by Oxy Reckitt Benckiser rattled South Korea, leaving more than 100 people dead from lung problems. Aekyung Industrial made and sold its own sterilizer product branded Humidifier Mate.
A former senior executive vice president of Aekyung Industrial, identified only as Yang, was given a one-year prison term for taking part in Ko's cover-up attempt, while an incumbent company official, surnamed Lee, drew a suspended sentence of one year in jail on the same charge. The three were accused of concealing and destroying the company's documents related to the toxicity of Humidifier Mate.
"Ko has made unreasonable statements to claim his innocence. He argued his subordinates voluntarily destroyed evidence and said he didn't remember well what happened in the past," the court said, rebuking the defendant.
"Ko's offense is serious considering social problems caused by defective humidifier sterilizers," it said.
The chemicals under new scrutiny were chloromethylisothiazolinone (CMIT) and methylisothiazolinone (MIT).
After prosecutors' initial probe in 2016, officials at Oxy, Lotte Mart and Homeplus Co. were indicted for manufacturing or selling humidifier disinfectants containing the hazardous chemical polyhexamethylene guanidine (PHMG).
The 34 suspects indicted in July after the reinvestigation were not subject to prosecutors' initial probe, as a correlation between CMIT and MIT, and harm to health was not verified at that time.
Their hazardousness later came to light as more studies proving their toxicity were released.
Prosecutors' reinvestigation has gained traction since the environment ministry submitted related data and studies to the prosecution in November last year.
The humidifier disinfectant scandal, one of the country's worst ever involving chemical consumer products, came into the spotlight after four pregnant women died of lung problems in 2011.
As of late July, more than 6,400 people were registered as victims of the humidifier sterilizer case, of whom about 1,420 have died.
