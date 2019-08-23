Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign ministry to deliver diplomatic document to end military pact to Japan

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry plans to deliver a diplomatic document to Japan on Friday to terminate a bilateral military information-sharing pact, its official said.

In the afternoon, the ministry is expected to hand over the document to an official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

On Thursday, Seoul announced its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), citing a "trust issue" amid a rancorous row with Japan over wartime history and Tokyo's recent export restrictions.

