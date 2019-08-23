Foreign ministry to deliver diplomatic document to end military pact to Japan
All Headlines 12:44 August 23, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry plans to deliver a diplomatic document to Japan on Friday to terminate a bilateral military information-sharing pact, its official said.
In the afternoon, the ministry is expected to hand over the document to an official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.
On Thursday, Seoul announced its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), citing a "trust issue" amid a rancorous row with Japan over wartime history and Tokyo's recent export restrictions.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
