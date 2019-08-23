Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 23, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 16 -- Senior military officials of N. Korea, China hold talks over bilateral ties

17 -- N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance

19 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for another year

20 -- Pompeo calls on N.K. leader to return to nuclear talks

21 -- Biegun says U.S. 'prepared to engage' in talks with N.K.

22 -- N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue

23 -- N.K. says it would be miscalculation if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions
(END)

