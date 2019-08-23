Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's criticism of Moon
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A unification ministry official on Friday expressed "deep regret" over North Korea's denunciation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and urged Pyongyang to maintain a spirit of mutual respect.
Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, which handles inter-Korean relations, released a statement calling Moon an "impudent guy" over his address on Thursday that reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue with the North.
Taking issue with Seoul's ongoing joint military drill with Washington, the spokesperson also called Moon a "funny man" who "just reads what was written by his juniors" and denounced his speech, which marked the anniversary of the country's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, as a "foolish commemorative speech" and "citation of spiritual slogans."
------------
N. Korea again raps Seoul over joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea again blasted South Korea and the United States for their joint military exercise Saturday, one day after it said it has no intention to talk with South Korea again.
In a signed commentary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed the joint military drill was aimed at invading the North.
"It is a well-known fact that the U.S. and the south Korean authorities grew proficient in the capabilities for fighting a war, steadily modifying and supplementing operational plans of all descriptions that presuppose a sudden preemptive attack on the DPRK for the past decades," the commentary said.
------------
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state news agency lashed out at a senior South Korean politician Monday for criticizing Pyongyang over its latest projectile launch.
In a signed commentary, the North's Korean Central News Agency branded Rep. Park Jie-won as a "tramp and dirty man" in rare criticism of the veteran lawmaker known for his key role in arranging the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
Park criticized the North in a Twitter message Saturday for firing projectiles a day earlier from a region near the hometown of Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung, who spearheaded inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.
------------
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper blasted South Korea on Tuesday for conducting a joint military exercise with the United States on the last day of the drill, warning that Seoul will pay dearly for such "stupid" acts.
South Korea and the U.S. were to wrap up their weekslong joint exercise later in the day. Seoul has said that it is part of its preparations to regain wartime operational control of its troops from Washington, but Pyongyang has called it a rehearsal for invasion.
"The joint command post exercise that the warmongers in South Korea are conducting together with the U.S. is an outright hostile act of invading us and a military provocation that cannot be tolerated," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary.
------------
S. Korea remains hopeful to send food aid to N. Korea before Sept.: official
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains hopeful of sending rice aid to North Korea before the end of September even though Pyongyang has given no response yet to Seoul's aid offer, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Seoul unveiled the plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea in June through the World Food Programme to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages. Its original plan was to make the first shipment of the domestically harvested rice in July and complete the delivery by September.
North Korea is reportedly refusing to accept food assistance from South Korea, taking issue with Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States. The ministry has been trying to confirm the North's official stance ever since through the WFP, which operates an office in Pyongyang.
------------
Seoul renews commitment to peace economy after Pyongyang's criticism
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul emphasized the importance of building a "peace economy" through cooperation with North Korea on Tuesday, even though Pyongyang dismissed the vision as a laughable idea.
President Moon Jae-in put forward the "peace economy" vision earlier this month as a way to build a powerful nation amid a trade row with Japan. Moon renewed his commitment to the vision during his Liberation Day address last week.
But the North immediately rejected the idea, criticizing the South for talking about peace and cooperation while conducting a joint military exercise with the United States. The North said the vision would provoke "side-splitting laughter."
------------
N. Korea slams S. Korea, U.S. over defense cost-sharing deal
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency on Thursday lashed out at South Korea and the United States over their upcoming negotiations on sharing the cost for the upkeep of American troops here, denouncing Washington as "gangster-like" and Seoul as "submissive."
The criticism came as the allies have been bracing for talks on how much Seoul will pay next year for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). The current defense cost-sharing deal is set to expire at the end of the year.
"As known, the presence of the U.S. forces in South Korea is pursuant to the U.S. strategic purpose to perpetuate the country's division and put the world under its control," the Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.
------------
S. Korea mulling inviting N. Korea to int'l security forum in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is mulling whether to invite North Korea to an annual international security forum to be held in Seoul next month, a government official said Friday.
The 8th vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) is set to take place on Sept. 4-6, with the attendance of hundreds of government officials and experts from 56 countries and five international organizations, including the U.N.
"We are reviewing whether to invite North Korea here," the official said, without elaborating further.
