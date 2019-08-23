Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hockey-playing brothers fail to reach deal with KHL club

All Headlines 15:05 August 23, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- A pair of South Korean hockey-playing brothers have had their contract talks with a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club fall through, officials said Friday.

Kim Ki-sung and Kim Sang-wook, national team mainstays, participated in the tryout camp for the Beijing-based Kunlun Red Star, with a goal of making it to what many consider to be the most competitive circuit outside the National Hockey League (NHL). No South Korean has played in the KHL, which has teams in Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Finland.

In this file photo from Feb. 14, 2018, South Korean hockey playing brothers Kim Sang-wook (L) and Kim Ki-sung pose for a photo after their practice at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul, during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

According to the brothers' South Korean club Anyang Halla, which plays in the Asia League Ice Hockey (ALIH), the Red Star were pleased with both Kims' performances during the tryout. But the two sides couldn't get on the same page in terms of the structure of the contract and the players' residence during the season, and the Kims will remain with Anyang Halla.

"We felt that moving to the KHL only for the sake of doing so won't help the players or Korean hockey in general," said Anyang Halla general manager Yang Seung-joon. "With the start of both the KHL and ALIH seasons around the corner, there wasn't enough time to try to narrow the differences."

In this file photo from Feb. 17, 2018, Kim Ki-sung of South Korea (R) tries to take a shot past Pius Suter of Switzerland (C) during their Group A game in the men's hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kim Ki-sung, the older brother at 34, has scored 159 goals and recorded 201 assists in 306 career ALIH games. In the 2014-2015 season, he became the first South Korean MVP of the Asian league.

Kim Sang-wook, three years his junior, also won the ALIH MVP in the 2016-2017 season, when he became the first South Korean to win the scoring title with 68 points (14 goals and 54 assists) in 48 games. He has 97 goals and 249 assists in 289 career games in the Asian league.

The two Kims will play in a preseason exhibition tournament against clubs from China and Japan starting Friday in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul.

In this file photo from Feb. 20, 2018, Kim Sang-wook of South Korea (C) chases a loose puck against Finland in the teams' qualification playoff game in the men's hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

