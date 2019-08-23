Moon's approval rating drops to 45 pct in Gallup Korea poll
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Negative assessments of President Moon Jae-in's job performance have surpassed positive assessments for the first time in 14 weeks, apparently due to mounting corruption allegations involving the family of his justice minister nominee, according to a Gallup Korea poll released Friday.
In the poll of 1,002 adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, Moon's approval rating fell to 45 percent, down two percentage points from two weeks ago.
The disapproval rating of Moon's job performance, on the other hand, rose six percentage points to 49 percent, the pollster noted.
It is the first time since the third week of May that the president's disapproval rating is higher than his approval rating. At that time, 47 percent disapproved of Moon, compared with approvals by 44 percent.
In this week's poll, the approval rating among those in their 30s was the highest at 63 percent, followed by those in their 40s (52 percent), 20-somethings (42 percent), those in their 50s (39 percent) and 60-somethings (35 percent).
Gallup Korea said 31 percent of Moon's approvers cited excellent diplomacy as his merit, followed by doing his best (10 percent) and an improvement in relations with North Korea (10 percent). Twenty-eight percent of disapprovers cited insufficient solutions to economic and livelihood problems, followed by excessive concentration on inter-Korean affairs (12 percent) and problems in personnel reshuffles (9 percent).
"The issue of personnel management has not ranked high among the reasons of negative assessments of Moon for a long time. The change seems to reflect the escalating controversy over Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk," Gallup Korea said.
The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party remained at 41 percent, unchanged from two weeks ago, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party saw its approval rating rise 3 percentage points to 21 percent. The Gallup Korea poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
In another poll of 1,507 adults nationwide carried out by Realmeter from Monday to Wednesday, Moon's approval rating dropped 2.7 percentage points from the previous week to 46.7 percent. In a similar vein, Moon's disapproval rating rose 2.9 percentage points to 49.2 percent.
The Democratic Party's approval rating fell 2.3 percentage points to 38.3 percent, while the Liberty Korea Party also suffered a loss of 0.1 percentage point to 29.3 percent, Realmeter said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
4
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
5
Four more F-35A stealth fighters to arrive in S. Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ditch military info-sharing pact with Japan amid trade fight
-
4
(LEAD) Kang says decision to end military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue