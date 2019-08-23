Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace to start in Sept.

All Headlines 15:20 August 23, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Special nighttime sightseeing of Gyeongbok Palace, one of four royal residences in central Seoul, will open next month through November, the heritage administration said Friday.

For the tour during cool nights in the fall, the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12-15, Sept. 22-Oct. 5 and Oct. 20-Nov. 6, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA).

Ticket booking will start at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the e-commerce website Auction (ticket.auction.co.kr), with 4,500 people to be admitted daily. Foreigners can purchase tickets on-site at the palace.

The ticket is priced at 3,000 won (US$2.50), but those who wear hanbok, Korea's traditional attire, will get free admission, CHA added.

This photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows people enjoying a nighttime tour program at Gyeongbok Palace. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

