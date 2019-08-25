Corporate M&As sharply down in first half
SEJONG, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Corporate mergers and acquisitions by South Korean firms fell sharply in the first six months of this year from a year earlier due to a higher base effect last year, the antitrust regulator said Sunday.
The value of reported M&As involving local companies reached 12.7 trillion won (US$10.5 billion) in the January-June period, down 41.2 percent from the 21.6 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The number of M&A cases rose to 270 from 266 over the cited period, the commission said.
The FTC said large business groups sought mergers as part of efforts to realign and diversify their business portfolios, with the value of such M&As hitting 4.2 trillion won in the January-June period, compared with 16.5 trillion won a year earlier.
Major M&As involving local companies included the Woongjin-led consortium's purchase of Coway Co., South Korea's top water purification maker, for 1.68 trillion won from MBK Partners Ltd., a local private equity firm, according to the corporate watchdog.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
2
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
1
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) Police launch probe as video shows man allegedly beating Japanese woman on street
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean Navy launches Dokdo defense drills
-
4
Trump says will 'see what happens' with end of Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing deal
-
5
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS