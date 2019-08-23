KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 100,500 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 97,000 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14650 DN150
KiaMtr 42,350 UP 400
Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 UP 800
SK hynix 74,400 UP 600
Youngpoong 592,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,500 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,700 DN 300
Kogas 38,300 DN 50
Hanwha 23,650 UP 100
KISWire 22,900 DN 500
LotteFood 432,500 UP 5,500
NEXENTIRE 9,120 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 DN 900
KCC 219,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 55,200 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 126,000 UP 2,000
HankookShellOil 322,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 13,900 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,600 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,035,000 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 5,760 DN 50
KAL 22,850 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,240 DN 50
LG Corp. 70,200 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 3,030 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 150
L&L 12,550 DN 800
NamyangDairy 536,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,500 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,750 DN 300
Shinsegae 226,000 0
Nongshim 229,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 38,300 UP 150
Hyosung 87,100 UP 700
LOTTE 32,600 UP 700
AK Holdings 34,450 DN 700
Binggrae 57,600 DN 600
