KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 19,050 UP 100
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 DN 150
POSCO 207,500 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,100 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,900 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 DN 55
DB INSURANCE 47,850 DN 950
SLCORP 21,600 0
Yuhan 221,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 43,950 DN 100
NHIS 12,200 UP 50
SK Discovery 22,550 DN 450
LS 44,300 DN 400
GC Corp 108,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,000 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 40,350 DN 100
HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 143,000 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 14,800 UP 100
CJ 80,100 DN 700
JWPHARMA 26,450 DN 650
LGInt 17,050 0
DongkukStlMill 6,140 DN 90
SBC 15,800 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 1,050
TONGYANG 1,585 DN 10
Daesang 21,350 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,290 DN 80
ORION Holdings 15,600 DN 250
GS E&C 31,650 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 246,500 UP 5,000
KPIC 115,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,340 UP 20
SKC 44,750 UP 1,300
GS Retail 38,050 DN 1,250
Ottogi 569,000 DN 12,000
IlyangPharm 20,250 DN 300
