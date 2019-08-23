KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,530 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,775 DN 60
HtlShilla 78,900 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 41,750 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 88,300 DN 900
Hanssem 63,400 UP 100
KSOE 108,500 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 17,450 DN 300
OCI 68,100 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,450 DN 750
KorZinc 432,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,480 UP 30
SYC 49,550 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 41,000 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 30,000 DN 550
S-Oil 92,700 0
LG Innotek 100,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,200 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 71,800 UP 100
Mobis 241,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,500 UP 750
HDC HOLDINGS 12,500 DN 150
S-1 99,500 DN 2,000
Hanchem 80,200 DN 600
DWS 34,300 DN 650
UNID 44,700 DN 250
KEPCO 25,600 DN 350
SamsungSecu 34,900 DN 250
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 51,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 77,900 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,500 DN 1,250
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 50
SK 197,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,060 UP 10
GKL 19,100 DN 200
Handsome 29,800 DN 450
WJ COWAY 80,800 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 UP 2,000
